Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

The 35th Annual Dog Ball

Help support the Greater Huntsville Humane Society in their largest fundraiser of the year
Help support the Greater Huntsville Humane Society
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s been called the Met Gala for dogs by some and you’re going to want to snag your ticket before it’s too late!

Try to imagine anything cuter than this!
Try to imagine anything cuter than this!(The Dog Ball)

The Dog Ball is the furriest fundraiser in Alabama and on February 3 in the Saturn Ballroom at the VBC, 900 people will gather to support the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. Put on my a committee of volunteers, this fundraiser goes towards supporting all the animals within the society’s care.

See the most incredible dogs walk the stage
See the most incredible dogs walk the stage(The Dog Ball)

In addition to providing financial assistance, The Dog Ball also raises awareness about the work that the Greater Huntsville Humane Society performs and encourages community involvement in animal welfare efforts.

The impact of The Dog Ball extends far beyond fundraising – it represents a celebration of the bond between humans and animals and recognizes the important role that animals play in our lives.

Dogs of all sizes will take the stage
Dogs of all sizes will take the stage(The Dog Ball)

To get your ticket, visit here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
House fire on Browns Ferry Road in Madison
Four adults, four kids displaced in Madison house fire on New Year’s Eve
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison