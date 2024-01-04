The 35th Annual Dog Ball
Help support the Greater Huntsville Humane Society in their largest fundraiser of the year
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s been called the Met Gala for dogs by some and you’re going to want to snag your ticket before it’s too late!
The Dog Ball is the furriest fundraiser in Alabama and on February 3 in the Saturn Ballroom at the VBC, 900 people will gather to support the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. Put on my a committee of volunteers, this fundraiser goes towards supporting all the animals within the society’s care.
In addition to providing financial assistance, The Dog Ball also raises awareness about the work that the Greater Huntsville Humane Society performs and encourages community involvement in animal welfare efforts.
The impact of The Dog Ball extends far beyond fundraising – it represents a celebration of the bond between humans and animals and recognizes the important role that animals play in our lives.
To get your ticket, visit here.
