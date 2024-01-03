Deals
Woman struck and killed while recovering spilled luggage from highway

Woman struck and killed on Highway 181
By Hal Scheurich and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - In what police called a tragic accident, a woman was hit and killed by a car on an Alabama highway while she tried to retrieve some luggage that fell from her truck.

Daphne Police say the incident happened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 181 near Rigsby Rd. Though police didn’t immediately identify the 46-year-old victim, a social media post said she was Elizabeth Atkinson, according to WALA.

Officers were already in route to the scene at the time of the accident after getting a call about a woman in the roadway picking up clothes.

Investigators said the victim had just left home with her two daughters and their two friends for a girls’ vacation. According to Police Capt. Reginald Ardis, it’s believed that a piece of luggage fell out of the truck and opened, scattering clothing on the highway.

“She stopped and tried to pick [it] up on foot, along with another family member,” Ardis said. “At some point during that time, she was hit by another vehicle.”

Police say the driver who hit the woman was headed home after his overnight work shift. They don’t believe speeding, drugs or alcohol were involved in causing the accident.

Those who live along the highway where the accident happened said it was a heartbreaking scene and wish the family peace in their recovery.

“Thoughts and prayers…it’s very tragic and sad to wake up to,” homeowner Ben Leinenger said.

While police don’t believe there is anyone at fault, investigators will be reviewing the car’s electronic data recorder, which will tell them how fast the vehicle was traveling at the time.

