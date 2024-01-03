Woman and her 9-year-old son shot, killed in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead in Etowah County after what officials are calling an apparent domestic-related shooting Tuesday night.

Etowah County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of someone shot on Glenn Gap Road in the Highland/Tabor community at around 10 p.m. Tuesday. One the scene, they found a woman and a male juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene after lifesaving measures were taken.

“Any death is always difficult for everyone involved, but one involving a juvenile is especially hard on all emergency first responders,” said Sheriff Jonathon Horton. “We are extremely saddened and send our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The victims were a 45-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time, according to the Sheriff’s Office, due to next of kin.

Two individuals living at the residence were detained at the scene and taken to the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division for questioning. One of them is the son of the female victim.

Sheriff Horton said the Jacksonville State Center for Applied Forensics Investigators are assisting in the investigation.

Officials said this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger posed to the public.

