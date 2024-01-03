Family of Andrew Gilliam still looking for answers a year after fatal shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - January 4th marks one year since 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam was shot and killed at a Huntsville apartment. As the anniversary approaches, Gilliam’s family is still left with many unanswered questions.

So far, no one has been charged for the murder of Gilliam.

Gilliam was newly married and worked as an engineer for NASA. He lived at the Sunlake at Edgewater apartments.

On January 4th at 3 a.m., while Gilliam was in bed asleep with his wife, a bullet entered his apartment and struck him. He was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Gilliam’s uncle Vic Hartman told WAFF 48 News that there is only one way to describe how the family has felt the past year without Andrew and without many answers.

“Just grief stricken and it brought it up again during the holidays as well and now we’re looking at the one year anniversary on January 4th of his untimely death where he was shot and killed by a murderer,” Hartman said.

Huntsville Police have followed up on several leads, but nothing solid, as this remains a cold case.

With so much uncertainty about what happened that night, Hartman said the family just wants some answers to help them cope with Gilliam’s tragic death.

In this January 2023 report, WAFF 48 details the fatal shooting of Andrew Gilliam.

“I think it would help the family and friends to have some closure,” Hartman said. “We still have an unsolved murder, so someone is on the loose in the Huntsville area.

“They want closure and safety for the community.”

Hartman said the family’s plea is now turned to the public. They are hopeful that someone will come forward with a tip that result in the arrest of Gilliam’s killer.

“The Huntsville Police have certainly been diligent in following as many leads as they can but I think one critical way this could be solved is if someone in your viewing community would come forward with a tip,” Hartman said. “Somebody in the public knows something and I think the plea of the family and the friends is to come forward with your anonymous tip, get paid a reward, and help this family put some closure to this horrible event. "

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone who comes forward with a tip that leads to an arrest in this case. If you have any information, you can call 256-53-CRIME.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department told WAFF 48 News that there is no update on their investigation into Gilliam’s murder. Anyone who has any information is encouraged to contact the police.

