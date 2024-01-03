One injured in Hazel Green shooting

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Madison County on Wednesday.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the shooting happened on Oakview Road in Hazel Green.

One person, who is not being arrested at this time, is being questioned by deputies.

The identities of the person injured and the person being questioned have not been released.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.