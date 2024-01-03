Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

One injured in Hazel Green shooting

One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Hazel Green on Wednesday.
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Madison County on Wednesday.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the shooting happened on Oakview Road in Hazel Green.

One person, who is not being arrested at this time, is being questioned by deputies.

The identities of the person injured and the person being questioned have not been released.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

HEMSI merges with Huntsville Hospital Health System to streamline services, help neighboring...
HEMSI merges with Huntsville Hospital Health System to streamline services, help neighboring counties
HEMSI merges with Huntsville Hospital Health System to streamline services, help neighboring...
HEMSI merges with Huntsville Hospital Health System to streamline services, help neighboring counties
Tenants are still waiting to be put back into their homes.
Courtview Towers tenants could be displaced for a few weeks after fire evacuation
Moulton Police are still investigating a wreck that sent Lawrence County corrections officers...
Moulton Police still investigating wreck that put Lawrence Co. Corrections officer in hospital
Over 200 people are still waiting to return home after a fire at a Florence apartment complex.
Courtview Towers tenants could be displaced for a few weeks after fire evacuation