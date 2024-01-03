Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

North Alabama Medical Center rings in 2024 with newborn girl

Jay’Leigh Faith Southward was born to Danielle Lowery and Devarious Southward at 5:30 a.m. on...
Jay’Leigh Faith Southward was born to Danielle Lowery and Devarious Southward at 5:30 a.m. on January 2.(North Alabama Medical Center)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The North Alabama Medical Center rang in the new year with a bundle of joy.

Jay’Leigh Faith Southward was born to Danielle Lowery and Devarious Southward at 5:30 a.m. on January 2.

“Everyone here did a great job, before, during, and after the delivery,” said Lowery. “We are so thankful that everything went smoothly.”

The newborn weighed six pounds and 11 ounces while measuring 21 inches.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
Huntsville Hospital purchases DeKalb Regional Medical Center
Dillon Herrington, the Madison man nicknamed the MAGA Lumberjack, has been indicted on a rape...
Man known as ‘MAGA Lumberjack’ facing rape charge in Limestone County
Todd Burton.
Cullman Co. man arrested for attempted murder, arson after trying to set woman on fire
New Hope High School was evacuated on Wednesday after a small fire started in a classroom.
New Hope High School evacuated following classroom fire