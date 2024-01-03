North Alabama Medical Center rings in 2024 with newborn girl

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The North Alabama Medical Center rang in the new year with a bundle of joy.

Jay’Leigh Faith Southward was born to Danielle Lowery and Devarious Southward at 5:30 a.m. on January 2.

“Everyone here did a great job, before, during, and after the delivery,” said Lowery. “We are so thankful that everything went smoothly.”

The newborn weighed six pounds and 11 ounces while measuring 21 inches.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.