New Hope High School evacuated following classroom fire

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - New Hope High School was evacuated on Wednesday after a small fire started in a classroom.

The fire broke out around midday and spread to nearby desk items.

New Hope High School principal David Manning said the fire was put out and contained to one classroom.

Students are gathered in the gym awaiting updates on the rest of the school day.

No injuries were reported. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

