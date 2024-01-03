Neighbors calling on city leaders to change one-way road in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Guntersville are calling on city officials to undo a major change to a heavily-traveled road. Hardin Road has been converted to a one-way street.

With Northbound travel now blocked on Hardin Road, residents are forced to take longer routes to their homes on Wyeth Drive, Lindsey Lane, and other residential areas.

Mark Frazier has lived in Guntersville for 30 years. He has lived on Wyeth Drive for the last three. He said he used Hardin Road in the River Rocks community every day because it was the fastest commute.

“What it does, it cuts out the two traffic lights that are in front of the high school and in front of Dairy Queen. It’s a pretty dangerous intersection, a lot of accidents right there,” said Frazier.

Now Frazier says drivers are forced to take new routes after the city changed Hardin Road into a one-way street.

Guntersville City Councilman Rich Russell said the change to Hardin Road is all about safety.

“There were some significant complications from people trying to pass both ways on the road because the road wasn’t wide enough,” said Russell.

Frazier said not only has the change made commutes longer for him and many neighbors, it also raises concerns about emergency services in the area.

“Is the fire department at the top of the of the mountain, are they gonna have to go around that extra distance to get to the house? I don’t think they thought this through.”

However, Russell says taking Wyeth Drive as opposed to cutting through Hardin is only 15 seconds longer.

“The time difference is inconsequential,” said Russell.

Still, Russell says the City Council and Mayor Leigh Dollar will take the time to look into the issue and address residents’ concerns.

“The Mayor plans to have a traffic engineering person that’s a real professional look at it and give the city some advice,” said Russell.

