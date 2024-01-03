The most important takeaways from the 2024 tax provision adjustments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some important tax adjustments have changed for the new year because of inflation.

Financial expert Jay McGowan from the Welch Group says these adjustments happen every year. The goal is to prevent bracket creep.

“The IRS adjusts some of the limits to prevent people from getting into higher tax brackets,” McGowan said.

For instance, the standard deduction for single and married couples has changed and gone up $750; a 5.5% bump. Single filers can expect $14,600, while married couples filing jointly will see the deduction rise to $29,200; up $1,500 this year.

“It’s not necessarily that significant, but you really need to pay attention to the standard deduction because this can affect your charitable gifts and other types of itemized deductions,” McGowan said.

The Certified Financial Planner added for those over 65 and/or blind, the number went up 3.3% this year to $1,550.

Again, this is all a tactic the IRS uses to prevent bracket creep, and the wealth management expert says nearly everybody wins in this situation, given that federal tax brackets have all gone up about 5.5%.

“So that would mean if you are making 5.5% more than you did last year, you’re basically going to be paying the same amount of tax, so it helps everybody,” McGowan said. But he added there’s a flip side. “If your income has gone up more than that, which is a good problem to have, you may creep into those brackets.”

There are also a few changes to your retirement plan limits. In 2024, your 401(k)/403(b) as well as IRA and Roth IRA contributions have gone up another $500. For the former, the new limit is $23,000, and for the latter, it’s now $7,000.

Finally, Health Savings Accounts have gone up around 7%, and annual gifts now come in at $18,000; up $1,000 from last year.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit the Welch Group’s website.

