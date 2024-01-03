Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

The most important takeaways from the 2024 tax provision adjustments

Some important tax adjustments have changed for the new year because of inflation.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some important tax adjustments have changed for the new year because of inflation.

Financial expert Jay McGowan from the Welch Group says these adjustments happen every year. The goal is to prevent bracket creep.

“The IRS adjusts some of the limits to prevent people from getting into higher tax brackets,” McGowan said.

For instance, the standard deduction for single and married couples has changed and gone up $750; a 5.5% bump. Single filers can expect $14,600, while married couples filing jointly will see the deduction rise to $29,200; up $1,500 this year.

“It’s not necessarily that significant, but you really need to pay attention to the standard deduction because this can affect your charitable gifts and other types of itemized deductions,” McGowan said.

The Certified Financial Planner added for those over 65 and/or blind, the number went up 3.3% this year to $1,550.

Again, this is all a tactic the IRS uses to prevent bracket creep, and the wealth management expert says nearly everybody wins in this situation, given that federal tax brackets have all gone up about 5.5%.

“So that would mean if you are making 5.5% more than you did last year, you’re basically going to be paying the same amount of tax, so it helps everybody,” McGowan said. But he added there’s a flip side. “If your income has gone up more than that, which is a good problem to have, you may creep into those brackets.”

There are also a few changes to your retirement plan limits. In 2024, your 401(k)/403(b) as well as IRA and Roth IRA contributions have gone up another $500. For the former, the new limit is $23,000, and for the latter, it’s now $7,000.

Finally, Health Savings Accounts have gone up around 7%, and annual gifts now come in at $18,000; up $1,000 from last year.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit the Welch Group’s website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
Huntsville Hospital purchases DeKalb Regional Medical Center
The cost of improving 6th Avenue from the Hudson Memorial Bridge to Delano Park will cost the...
Decatur beautification project given green light by city council
The cost of improving 6th Avenue from the Hudson Memorial Bridge to Delano Park will cost the...
Decatur beautification given green light by city council
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30am – Syncbak
The most important takeaways from the 2024 tax provision adjustments