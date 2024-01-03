Mom speaks out after a fire damaged her Madison home with her children inside

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison family is recovering after a fire destroyed their home on New Year’s Eve.

No one was injured but they lost virtually everything.

It was the home for two families with four children under seven.

Kelsey Stowe is the mother to three of the children. She said she was buying groceries with her sister-in-law when the fire started.

She rushed home when she received a call no one ever wanted: Madison firefighters said her house was in flames.

When she arrived, she found everyone had escaped the fire.

Her fiancé rescued her daughter who had fallen asleep while playing with toys on her bedroom floor.

”They said, thankfully. she fell asleep on the floor and not the bed because if she fell asleep on the bed she would have inhaled a lot of black smoke,” said Stowe. “Being on the floor, she had the two or three-foot gap of fresh air and I’m just really thankful for that. Just her not being on the bed and making it out and him finding her.”

Her 7-year-old even jumped into action and rescued her 2-year-old.

”He’s so little himself,” said Stowe. “I could only imagine what he went through, thinking about his little brother not just himself. I mean they all did something to get out.”

Her whole family is figuring out how to cope with the loss of their home.

“My oldest we just redecorated his bedroom for Christmas and he’s upset because he’s not worried about his toys,” “It’s, ‘Mama, I don’t have a bed. Mama, I don’t have a blanket. Mama, I don’t have clothes on my back.”

She has a GoFundMe to raise money for her family. They need to buy the basics for their family like clothes for their children and supplies for Stowe’s 11-month-old niece who lives with them.

