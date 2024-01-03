Man known as ‘MAGA Lumberjack’ facing rape charge in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man nicknamed the MAGA Lumberjack is now charged with a sex crime.

Court documents show that Dillon Herrington was indicted on a first-degree rape charge in Limestone County in December. He was arrested late last week.

Herrington earned the nickname after surveillance footage captured him in a “Make American Great Again” hat and throwing a piece of lumber in the direction of members of law enforcement during the January 6, 2021 Capitol Breach.

Herrington pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers last June. He was sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release in connection to the Capitol Breach last month.

WAFF 48 reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to see when Harrington’s federal sentence was due to begin. In the meantime, he remains in the Limestone County Jail without bond.

Herrington is due back in Limestone County court on Friday for an Aniyah’s Law hearing.

