Man accused in Moulton homicide, kidnapping and robbery denied bond

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -A Lawrence County murder suspect will be held without bond after his combined, Aniah’s law and preliminary hearing.

Jordan Hernandez is accused of killing Dustin Grimes and kidnapping Grimes’ wife. His attorney, Tony Hughes, said he is confused as to why the third suspect in the case, Asia Hubbard, has not been charged yet. He said there is no probable cause because the witness statement from Hubbard is the main piece of evidence tying Hernandez to the homicide.

“Well today is about probably cause,” Hughes said. “It’s about trying to get the information for Mr. Hernandez, I guess that can help us in the future to defend the case. Well we’re still early in the case. We’ve got our investigators out working on it and we’re out there looking at the investigation on what the Sheriff’s department and other law enforcement agencies did. We’re going to work our case and see what we’ve got.”

Investigator with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Adam Lentz said he intends to bring charges against Hubbard but would not answer any other questions about her.

Lentz said in Karen Grimes’ statement, she only remembers seeing two masked people in the room when her husband was shot and killed. After that, the third person came into the room to collect Karen and help rob the Grimes.

Lentz said Karen identified all three suspects: Hernandez, Asia Hubbard, and Auburn Moore, but they still do not know for sure who pulled the trigger. He said Hubbard was waiting in the car when Grimes was shot and then told to come help collect things to bring into the car. He said Hubbard identified the two in the room as Moore and Hernandez.

Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney Brian Clark said he has seen a spike in crime last year in Lawrence County including this case. He hopes that a conviction against Hernandez will be a great example to deter crime.

“Here in Lawrence County, we had a tough year,” Lentz said. “In 2023, we had a number of murders. Unfortunately, I think a lot are heat of the moment things. I’m not speaking about this case. Again, return deterrents there not so much. But just generally, we hope that, if it saves one life, it’s worth it.”

Clark said Hernandez has a long criminal history. Investigator Lentz said Hernandez was recently involved in the hospitalization of some inmates at Lawrence County when they tried smoking nicotine salt.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.