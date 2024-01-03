Jump start your reading for 2024

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A New Year means we have new book recommendations for you! With so many fun author events, a new reading challenge, new releases, and so much more, Snail on the Wall Bookstore is going to be your 2024 one-stop shop for all your literary needs.

Meet authors and other readers:

- An Evening with Ariel Lawhon on Tuesday, January 9 at Burritt on the Mountain. Get your ticket here!

- Meet Deborah Goodrich Royce on Sunday, January 14 at the Madison Public Library. No ticket is required!

- An Evening with Donna Everhart on Tuesday, February 6 at the Downtown Huntsville Library. Get your ticket here!

“Read with The Snail” Reading Challenge 2024

Click HERE to fill out a very quick Google form to let Snail know you plan to try it. Be sure to use and follow the #ReadwithTheSnail hashtag!

SNAIL MAIL BOX Book Subscriptions

The SNAIL MAIL BOX quarterly book subscription provides a year’s worth of great books! We have a box for adult readers and a box for kids. Books are specially chosen for YOU and delivered quarterly in February, May, August, and November.

Visit their website here to find a box that fits you! Or e-mail Snail here to find out exactly how it would work for YOU!

Preorder some 2024 new releases

2024 has some great books coming out, and Snail is already recommending them on their website. Order ahead and Snail will have them ready to deliver to you around release day.

New York Times bestselling author Rachel Hawkins returns with a twisted new gothic suspense about an infamous heiress and the complicated inheritance she left behind. The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins is available for pre-order through Snail on the Wall.

From the celebrated author of The Nightingale and The Four Winds comes Kristin Hannah’s The Women—at once an intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided. The Women by Kristin Hannah is available for pre-order through Snail on the Wall.

From the celebrated New York Times bestselling author of Such a Fun Age comes a fresh and provocative story about a residential assistant and her messy entanglement with a professor and three unruly students. Come and Get It by Kiley Reid is available for pre-order through Snail on the Wall.

The #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Splendid and the Vile brings to life the pivotal five months between the election of Abraham Lincoln and the start of the Civil War—a simmering crisis that finally tore a deeply divided nation in two. The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War by Erik Larson is available for pre-order through Snail on the Wall.

