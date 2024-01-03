Huntsville Fire & Rescue battle blaze at Bocar US plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue battled a fire at the Bocar US plant on Wednesday.

The call came in just before 11 a.m. at the plant located at 23727 Bibb Garrett Road.

The blaze was a second-alarm fire, and crews saw a large piece of machinery on fire inside the building.

Bocar US is an automotive supplier of aluminum high-pressure die-casting parts.

Fire officials said there were injuries but Bocar will likely be shut down for some time.

Fire officials are still assessing the damage.

“There are a lot of unknowns right now but the knowns are we’ve got it out and nobody’s hurt,” said said Huntsville Fire & Rescue Chief Howard McFarlen.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.