Huntsville Fire & Rescue battle blaze at Bocar US plant

Huntsville Fire & Rescue battled a fire at the Bocar US plant on Wednesday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue battled a fire at the Bocar US plant on Wednesday.

The call came in just before 11 a.m. at the plant located at 23727 Bibb Garrett Road.

The blaze was a second-alarm fire, and crews saw a large piece of machinery on fire inside the building.

Bocar US is an automotive supplier of aluminum high-pressure die-casting parts.

Fire officials said there were injuries but Bocar will likely be shut down for some time.

Fire officials are still assessing the damage.

“There are a lot of unknowns right now but the knowns are we’ve got it out and nobody’s hurt,” said said Huntsville Fire & Rescue Chief Howard McFarlen.

