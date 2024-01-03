Deals
How to stay organized in 2024

Tiramisu Paperie shares tips, tricks, and stationery fun for a more organized New Year
Lisa from Tiramisu Paperie shares tips, tricks, and products to help keep you organized in the new year
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The start of the New Year might make you want to set new goals for yourself. A popular one we see year after year is getting more organized. So, who better to give us some tips than Lisa from Tiramisu Paperie?

While fun planners, pens, and notepads might make us feel like we can tackle this year, what about the foundational things we need to have a successful resolution in 2024? As we enter into our 2024 era, ask yourself these questions!

  1. Goal-Setting Approach:

    How do you quickly determine your New Year’s goals, and what criteria do you use to set achievable objectives in your life or work?
  2. Success Strategies:

    What quick strategies do you use to ensure the success of your New Year’s goals, including breaking them down and staying motivated?
  3. Adaptability in Goal Pursuit:

    Can you share a brief example of adapting your approach when faced with unexpected challenges while pursuing a New Year’s resolution?
  4. Progress Tracking:

    In a nutshell, how do you track progress on your New Year’s goals and decide when it’s time for a reassessment or modification?
  5. Learning from Resolutions:

    Reflect on past resolutions, briefly, what lessons have you learned about goal-setting, and how do you apply them for continuous improvement?

All done? Great, now for the fun part! Tiramisu Paperie has everything you’ll need to start the year and finish strong.

Stay on top of things this year with a bullet journal
Stay on top of things this year with a bullet journal(Tiramisu Paperie)

The LEUCHTTURM1917 Bullet Journal® is perfect for the note-takers out there...or even the non-note-takers looking to build a new habit.

Nurture yourself with Tombow’s new Self-Care Journaling Kit.
Nurture yourself with Tombow’s new Self-Care Journaling Kit.(Tiramisu Paperie)

Tombow’s Self-Care Journaling Kit includes everything you need to begin a self-care journaling practice. The curated color assortment of Dual Brush Pens features light and dark colors that complement one another, blend perfectly, and can be layered to create visual interest. The instructional book includes 30 pages of journaling techniques and 250+ illustrations and prompts to inspire your self-care journey. Learn to incorporate hand lettering, decorative headers, illustrated frames, borders, and doodles into your journaling pages.

Make your notes pop with Tombow’s Creative Notetaking Kit.
Make your notes pop with Tombow’s Creative Notetaking Kit.(Tiramisu Paperie)

With Tombow’s Creative Notetaking Kit, you’ll have everything you need for all your stationery endeavors. Whether you’re writing traditional notes, sketch noting, mind mapping, or creating in your planner or journal, this kit has everything you need for bright, colorful notes. Easily draw, write, and highlight with coordinating colors to keep your notes organized.

To shop these essentials and more, visit their website here or their storefront at 2000 Cecil Ashburn Dr. SE Ste 108, Huntsville, AL 35802. Be sure to follow their Instagram to stay updated on new inventory!

