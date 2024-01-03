Deals
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues

Spokes-N-Vogues in Madison is working on a historic movie car for a music legend Snoop Dogg for the second time.
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A body shop in Madison is working on a historic movie car for a music legend and its not the first time.

Spokes-N-Vogues detailed a 1970 Buick Skylark for hip hop mogul Snoop Dogg last year and he loved the car so much that he came back to get a second car detailed.

Spokes-N-Vogues designed this car for Snoop Dogg in Jan. 2023, now he is back to have a second car detailed by the business. (SAV)

This time the car that they will be detailing is from the 2004 movie remake of Starksy and Hutch.

Lee Adams with Spokes-N-Vogues says they are going to pour their hearts and souls into making this car perfect for Snoop Dogg.

“It’s going to take hours, its very intuitive.” Adams said. “The car itself has a lot that needs done but he is very confident in us so we’re here to take care of the task.”

Adams went on to say they have gotten in touch with several other high profile clients since first working with Snoop Dogg.

