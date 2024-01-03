Gurley police officer connected to crash that killed innocent driver resigns

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Gurley police officer who allegedly hit and killed another driver while pursuing a suspect has resigned.

Gurley town officials said Christopher Whalen resigned in late December.

Whalen was placed on paid leave after he allegedly hit and killed 22-year-old Matthew Norwood while pursuing another driver last July.

That chase began in Hollywood, Alabama, more than 50 miles away, in another department’s jurisdiction before Whalen joined the pursuit in Madison County. It ended with the crash in Huntsville.

It is unclear if the suspect Whalen was chasing was ever apprehended. The suspect was being sought for traffic violations.

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reports on the crash that killed Matthew Norwood in this July 2023 report.

Gurley officials said that an internal investigation was not finalized as Whalen resigned before its completion.

WAFF obtained records that show the Gurley police chief, who was conducting that internal investigation, was sending supportive text messages to former Officer Whalen just after the crash. One message read in part “I love ya brother. I don’t have all the answers. Just take it one minute, hour, and day at a time.”

Alabama State Troopers have completed their investigation into the crash. The Madison County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing their findings.

