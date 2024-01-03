Deals
Gallatin mom of three dies in car crash on New Year’s Eve

The Gallatin Police Department said the woman’s car collided with another, also killing the other vehicle’s driver.
A Gallatin mom of three died in a car crash on New Year's Eve night.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Gallatin mom of three died in a car crash on New Year’s Eve night.

Illyria Edwards was only 27 when her life was cut short.

“She had the best fashion,” Edwards’ cousin, Jameshia Smith, said. “If she’s dressing, she’s going to dress to the T.”

Smith said Illyria had it all together as a single working mom raising three kids.

“Lyria was the life of the party,” she said. “If you ever wanted to talk about anything, she was there. If you needed a shoulder to cry on, she was there.”

Sunday night, Illyria was driving from a friend’s house to pick up her children, but she wouldn’t make it past Vietnam Veterans Boulevard.

“It’s kind of like she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Smith said.

The Gallatin Police Department said Illyria’s car collided with another, also killing Samantha Gant. They were both in separate vehicles and the only passengers inside. Police said the accident happened minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s going to be hard to be without her,” Smith said. “We aren’t going to be able to grow old together and tell stories.”

For Smith, her cousin’s death serves as a wake-up call.

“You just never know what it’s your last day,” she said. “When it’s your time.”

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2024 WSMV. All rights reserved.

