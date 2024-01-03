Driver plows through Tennessee flower shop, police say

ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin County business was heavily damaged Wednesday morning after police say a woman drove through it.

The woman, who was speeding and admittedly distracted, crashed into SOULflowers at 902 S. Main St. at about 6:40 a.m., according to the Estill Springs Police Department.

No injuries were reported, and no one was inside the store at the time of the crash, police said.

The police department said the woman wasn’t taken into custody, but she faces a misdemeanor for having an unregistered vehicle.

Flower shop crash in Estill Springs (Estill Springs Police Department)

