Driver plows through Tennessee flower shop, police say

Police said the driver will face a misdemeanor for an unregistered vehicle and insurance.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin County business was heavily damaged Wednesday morning after police say a woman drove through it.

The woman, who was speeding and admittedly distracted, crashed into SOULflowers at 902 S. Main St. at about 6:40 a.m., according to the Estill Springs Police Department.

No injuries were reported, and no one was inside the store at the time of the crash, police said.

The police department said the woman wasn’t taken into custody, but she faces a misdemeanor for having an unregistered vehicle.

Flower shop crash in Estill Springs
Flower shop crash in Estill Springs(Estill Springs Police Department)

