Decatur residents react to protest permits at city council meeting

Members of the Decatur community packed Tuesday’s city council meeting after Mayor Tab Bowling’s announcement that protests will require permits going forward.
By Matthew King
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
One by one, several residents said the announcement was based on an outdated ordinance.

Members of the community also said the policy to arrest protesters without a permit is confusing due to a lack of clear wording in the city codes.

The meeting lasted multiple hours, with a focused conversation around how to change the policy.

Mayor Bowling said the constant protesting has created a disturbance every night for him and his neighbors, since protesters also went to his house.

Protesters fired back at the mayor, saying this policy trumps their first amendment right. Bowling responded by saying these protests were not peaceful, as they disturbed his neighbor’s peace.

Members of the community said they hope to change something known as the parade policy, so they can continue to gather without disturbing the peace.

Council members said they were willing to look at changing the language of this ordinance in order to properly define terms.

