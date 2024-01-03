Deals
Decatur mayor releases statement to clarify policy on permits

Members of the Decatur community packed Tuesday’s city council meeting after Mayor Tab Bowling’s announcement that protests will require permits going forward.
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling released a statement on Wednesday clarifying the city’s policy on parade permits.

On Dec. 28, Bowling released a statement saying that “anyone wishing to protest or demonstrate must obtain a permit from the City of Decatur per existing city code.

That statement came after protestors demanding justice for Steve Perkins, who was shot and killed on Sept. 29 by Decatur Police officers, held demonstrations outside of Bowling’s house.

Bowling’s clarification statement comes after protestors attended Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and claimed that policy trumped their First Amendment right. Bowling responded to that claim by saying that the protests outside of his home were not peaceful as they disturbed his neighbor’s peace.

Read Mayor Tab Bowling’s full statement below:

Parade Permit Clarification Press Release by Javon Williams on Scribd

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

