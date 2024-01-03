Decatur Fire & Rescue begins new two days on, four days off schedule

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Firefighters with Decatur Fire and Rescue began their new work schedules on Tuesday.

The fire department is now operating on a 48-hour on, 96-hour off schedule.

That means firefighters will work for two days straight and then get four days off.

In the past, firefighters would work one day and then have two days off.

Fire officials said they are the first department to do that kind of schedule in north Alabama.

“There’s been studies and things about sleep patterns and how they affect firefighters and we’re looking at doing a one-year trial period to see how our department responds to this to see if we have the same benefits that other departments have experienced,” said Decatur Fire & Rescue deputy chief Nathan Springer. “There’s been a lot of success with other departments across the country and we just felt it was a good time.”

Springer hopes that the firefighters enjoy the new changes.

