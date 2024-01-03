Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Decatur beautification project given green light by city council

The cost of improving 6th Avenue from the Hudson Memorial Bridge to Delano Park will cost Decatur $10 million.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An expensive beautification project was given the green light on Tuesday night.

The cost of improving 6th Avenue from the Hudson Memorial Bridge to Delano Park will cost the city $10 million.

The Decatur City Council voted and approved a plan they have been working on for two years to enhance the area.

The improvements will include wider walkways, flower beds, and underground power lines.

However, the vote was not unanimous as Councilman Billy Jackson opposed the plan.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
Huntsville Hospital purchases DeKalb Regional Medical Center
TAXES MGN WAFF
The most important takeaways from the 2024 tax provision adjustments
The cost of improving 6th Avenue from the Hudson Memorial Bridge to Delano Park will cost the...
Decatur beautification given green light by city council
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30am – Syncbak
The most important takeaways from the 2024 tax provision adjustments