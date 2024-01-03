Decatur beautification project given green light by city council

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An expensive beautification project was given the green light on Tuesday night.

The cost of improving 6th Avenue from the Hudson Memorial Bridge to Delano Park will cost the city $10 million.

The Decatur City Council voted and approved a plan they have been working on for two years to enhance the area.

The improvements will include wider walkways, flower beds, and underground power lines.

However, the vote was not unanimous as Councilman Billy Jackson opposed the plan.

