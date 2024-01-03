Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Cloudy and cold 40s Wednesday with isolated showers/wintry mix

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Hourly Forecast
WAFF Hourly Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning.  We already have clouds quickly pushing in to start the day, but areas of widespread frost have developed overnight. 

Morning temperatures are running colder than yesterday morning as we start off in the middle to upper 20s, make sure to dress the kids warm as they go back to school.  Skies will be mainly cloudy to overcast throughout the day with highs staying below average in the low to middle 40s.  There is a slight chance of seeing some isolated rain showers or even a brief wintry mix for locations south of the Tennessee River. 

Cloud cover will move out quickly overnight allowing our low temperatures to fall into the 20s again by daybreak Thursday.  Even with just a light north wind tomorrow morning, the wind chill will be anywhere from 18 to 26 degrees!  Thursday will bring sunshine but will be a cold January day with the wind chill staying in the 30s for the morning and afternoon.  Friday is looking mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the lower 50s. 

Widespread rain showers will move in late Friday night and increase in coverage by Saturday morning.  Temperatures will stay in the 40s for Saturday so this will all fall as very chilly rain with most locations seeing 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall by the afternoon. 

We have the First Alert out for Tuesday of next week as a strong storm system moves in from the southwest.  The severe weather threat should stay to our south, but heavy rainfall and some isolated gusty winds are possible… check back for the latest.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

First Alert Weather
More Sun Expected This Afternoon
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
Passing clouds and cool 40s for Tuesday
WAFF Temp Trend
Passing clouds and cool 40s for Tuesday
First Alert Weather
Brief wintry mix possible by mid-week