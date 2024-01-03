Cloudy and cold 40s Wednesday with isolated showers/wintry mix

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We already have clouds quickly pushing in to start the day, but areas of widespread frost have developed overnight.

Morning temperatures are running colder than yesterday morning as we start off in the middle to upper 20s, make sure to dress the kids warm as they go back to school. Skies will be mainly cloudy to overcast throughout the day with highs staying below average in the low to middle 40s. There is a slight chance of seeing some isolated rain showers or even a brief wintry mix for locations south of the Tennessee River.

Cloud cover will move out quickly overnight allowing our low temperatures to fall into the 20s again by daybreak Thursday. Even with just a light north wind tomorrow morning, the wind chill will be anywhere from 18 to 26 degrees! Thursday will bring sunshine but will be a cold January day with the wind chill staying in the 30s for the morning and afternoon. Friday is looking mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the lower 50s.

Widespread rain showers will move in late Friday night and increase in coverage by Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 40s for Saturday so this will all fall as very chilly rain with most locations seeing 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall by the afternoon.

We have the First Alert out for Tuesday of next week as a strong storm system moves in from the southwest. The severe weather threat should stay to our south, but heavy rainfall and some isolated gusty winds are possible… check back for the latest.

