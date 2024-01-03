Deals
Alabama center Seth McLaughlin enters transfer portal after high-profile misfires

Alabama center Seth McLaughlin, who struggled with errant snaps against Michigan in the College Football Playoffs, has entered the transfer portal.
FILE - Alabama center Seth McLaughlin (56) takes the field against Tennessee during the second...
FILE - Alabama center Seth McLaughlin (56) takes the field against Tennessee during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama center Seth McLaughlin, who had several errant snaps against Michigan in the College Football Playoffs, has entered the transfer portal, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
McLaughlin started all 14 games in his fourth season with the Crimson Tide, who lost to the Wolverines 27-20 in the Rose Bowl. But his snap was low on the final fourth-down play, when quarterback Jalen Milroe was stopped trying to run up the middle.

McLaughlin also had two poor snaps on a drive early in the second half, a problem that had crept up multiple times during the season. He didn't speak to reporters after the Rose Bowl, but Milroe was asked why the snaps were still an issue.

“With anything it takes preparation, whether it’s pass protection, whether it’s the running game, the passing game,” Milroe said. "The quarterback and the center have to have a great relationship and that’s something that we tried to build throughout the whole season.

“There’s a multitude of things that me and Seth talk about in that regard. That’s something that we do talk about.”

McLaughlin started 25 games over the past three seasons and got into two games in 2020.

He’s the most high profile of more than 10 Alabama players to enter the transfer portal so far, including wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks and quarterback Tyler Buchner, who entered as a lacrosse player.

The group includes reserve offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson Jr., defensive backs Earl Little Jr. and Kristian Story, defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine, wide receivers Malik Benson and Shazz Preston, tight end Miles Kitselman and quarterback Eli Holstein.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

