“This is it, Albertville”: Albertville High’s Aggie Band marches in 135th Rose Parade

Over 300 Albertville High School students took the national stage New Year's Day
Over 300 Albertville High School students took the national stage Monday morning
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After six months of preparation and practice, Albertville High School’s Aggie Band took the parade route by storm at the 135th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

Taylor Cash, Director of Bands for Albertville High School spoke with WAFF 48 just minutes before his students began the seven mile parade route. In those minutes, Cash said he and his students felt nothing but excitement.

”We talked to the kids about it last night. It’s just that moment of relaxation. You just get to relax and enjoy everything that they worked for. You can’t fix it at this point so let’s just enjoy what we’ve done and have some fun,” Cash said.

The band followed multiple marching bands from across the country including the 400-strong Million Dollar Band from the University of Alabama.

The Aggies performed the hit song “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON as they reached the main staging area.

NBC hosts Hoda Kotb and Al Roker had nothing but praise for the performance.

Cash says this is performance is the peak of the band’s four-day trip to Pasadena, which has represented many “firsts” for the students. He says for many of his kids, this trip was their first time on a plane, seeing the ocean, or even being outside of Alabama.

During their stay, the Aggie Band performed alongside bands from across the country at “BandFest” just a few days before the parade. The students also enjoyed trips to California’s biggest theme parks such as Disneyland and Universal Studios.

However, it was not exclusively fun and games for these high schoolers. The Aggie Band also made a charitable donation to a local children’s hospital.

“We were able to deliver about 50 teddy bears made from some of our old band uniforms to the pediatric unit at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena. They were really excited to receive the bears and the kids were really excited for it,” Cash said.

Albertville band students deliver teddy bears made of old uniforms to children's hospital
Albertville band students deliver teddy bears made of old uniforms to children's hospital(WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp)

After the parade, the band enjoyed one last dinner at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers. Students and faculty will travel back to the Tennesee Valley early Tuesday morning.

Since the announcement of the band performing in the parade, Cash has thanked the community for their support, as many of their donations made this trip possible.

”This is it, Albertville. All these smiling faces behind me, you guys made that happen for these kids. It’s something that they’ll never forget. So, thank you to our amazing community, administration.. you name it. Our community makes it happen for these kids and they are living their best life right now,” Cash said.

