Rogersville mobile home park fire leaves three families displaced

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three families are now without a home after a massive fire tore through three mobile homes in Rogersville.

Fire crews responded to the massive fire just after 3 p.m. Monday off Highway 72.

Fire crews from several different departments all teamed up to help contain the blaze.

Fire officials said no one was injured. It’s unclear how the blaze started.

