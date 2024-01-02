Deals
Passing clouds and cool 40s for Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Temp Trend
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning.  We are off to a chilly start this morning as we head back to work and reality, morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s so heavier coats will be needed heading out the door. 

A steady breeze from the northeast has stayed with us overnight and this has prevented any fog and frost from developing.  Morning cloud cover will start to thin out with some sunshine peeking through, highs today will be below average in the middle to upper 40s with very little wind.  Clouds will increase through the evening and overnight hours but our temperatures will still fall into the 20s and 30s by daybreak Wednesday. 

Wednesday will bring mainly cloudy to overcast skies with high temperatures staying chilly in the middle 40s.  Very isolated rain showers are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and will favor areas south of the Tennessee River.  Thursday and Friday look to bring more sunshine and cool temps in the 40s to lower 50s. 

Our next weathermaker will arrive late Friday night into Saturday and will bring widespread rainfall across the Tennessee Valley.  Most locations will pick up one half to one inch of rainfall through early Sunday morning, check back for the latest on your weekend forecast.

