Overturned dump truck snarls morning commute in Florence

FLORENCE Ala. (WAFF) - A dump truck overturned in Florence on Tuesday morning, snarling the morning commute.

Florence police said it flipped over in the area of Helton Drive and Rickwood Road.

Police said northbound traffic on Helton Drive just north of Rickwood Road has been closed. Southbound traffic on Helton Drive is down to one lane.

Drivers in the area are urged to be patient. Crews are working to get traffic flowing again.

