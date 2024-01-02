More Sun Expected This Afternoon

Expect sunshine to peek through by the afternoon with high temperatures today staying below average in the middle to upper 40s and very little wind. Clouds will increase through the evening and overnight hours, but our temperatures will still fall into the upper 20s and low 30s by daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday will bring mainly cloudy to overcast skies with high temperatures remaining chilly in the middle 40s. Very isolated rain showers are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and will favor areas south of the Tennessee River. Thursday and Friday look to bring more sunshine and cool temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s.

Our next weathermaker will arrive late Friday night into Saturday and will bring widespread rainfall across the Tennessee Valley. Most locations will pick up one half to one inch of rainfall through the day, so check back for the latest on your weekend forecast.

