Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Huntsville Hospital purchases DeKalb Regional Medical Center

Huntsville Hospital announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement to acquire DeKalb...
Huntsville Hospital announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement to acquire DeKalb Regional Medical Center as well as its related physician clinics and other outpatient facilities.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement to acquire DeKalb Regional Medical Center as well as its related physician clinics and other outpatient facilities.

With the move, Huntsville Hospital’s network will expand to 13 hospitals across Alabama and Tennessee.

“We look forward to DeKalb Regional Medical Center joining our organization,” said Jeff Samz, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System. “DeKalb Regional has a great history of serving its community. HH Health System is an organization of like-minded hospitals that believe patients are best served close to home. Our mission includes helping rural communities maintain local access to quality care. Together, we are stronger in today’s challenging environment. So, we’re very excited about working with this great hospital and serving the people of Fort Payne and DeKalb County.”

Huntsville Hospital said that “employment will continue for substantially all employees in good standing at the time of transition.”

Darrell Blaylock, the CEO of DeKalb Regional Medical Center, said the two entities share a common goal of preserving local access to healthcare.

“Being part of this regional network allows us to continue our tradition of local care in DeKalb County,” Blaylock said.

The DeKalb County Hospital Association will continue to operate the DeKalb Ambulance Service as a separate organization.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Overturned dump truck snarls morning commute in Florence
A dump truck overturned in Florence on Tuesday morning, snarling the morning commute.
Overturned dump truck snarls morning commute in Florence
Tennessee flag
LIST: New Tennessee laws in effect for 2024
WAFF AM 4:30-5:00am – Syncbak
Several displaced in fire at Laurelwood Apartments in Huntsville