Huntsville Hospital purchases DeKalb Regional Medical Center

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement to acquire DeKalb Regional Medical Center as well as its related physician clinics and other outpatient facilities.

With the move, Huntsville Hospital’s network will expand to 13 hospitals across Alabama and Tennessee.

“We look forward to DeKalb Regional Medical Center joining our organization,” said Jeff Samz, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System. “DeKalb Regional has a great history of serving its community. HH Health System is an organization of like-minded hospitals that believe patients are best served close to home. Our mission includes helping rural communities maintain local access to quality care. Together, we are stronger in today’s challenging environment. So, we’re very excited about working with this great hospital and serving the people of Fort Payne and DeKalb County.”

Huntsville Hospital said that “employment will continue for substantially all employees in good standing at the time of transition.”

Darrell Blaylock, the CEO of DeKalb Regional Medical Center, said the two entities share a common goal of preserving local access to healthcare.

“Being part of this regional network allows us to continue our tradition of local care in DeKalb County,” Blaylock said.

The DeKalb County Hospital Association will continue to operate the DeKalb Ambulance Service as a separate organization.

