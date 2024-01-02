Gun safety a focus in Birmingham following two tragic accidental shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are On Your Side talking with police about gun safety following multiple accidental shootings in the month of December.

In the final two weeks of December, a 12-year-old and a 3-year-old lost their lives in separate accidental shootings.

Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald says the recent tragedies really highlight the need for firearm safety and if you are looking for a tool to secure your gun, BPD can help you.

“We do have gun locks available at our south and west precinct. The difficult thought that I have had is what do you do when you live in an area where you need a readily accessible firearm,” said Officer Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says he understands some families feel like they need immediate access to a firearm. Still, he says there are things you can do to limit the possibility of a tragedy.

“The best advice we can give is place that firearm as high of a point as you can. We know that our kids are low to the ground, so naturally they are going to be able to grab and get their hands on and in areas that are low. Try to put that gun as high as you possibly can,” said Officer Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says gun safety education is also a must, even for children as they get older. He also stressed the department’s hearts go out to the families who are hurting right now.

