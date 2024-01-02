Cullman Co. man arrested for attempted murder, arson

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman man has been arrested on charges stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on Dec. 23.

Police say 45-year-old Christopher Todd Burton is charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson.

Burton is currently being held at the Cullman County Detention Center.

“We in the DA’s office have been in constant contact with CCSO investigators and the State Fire Marshall since the night of Dec. 23 when this happened. I commend all of our local law enforcement officers, including the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Cullman Police Department and the State Fire Marshall for working through the holidays to apprehend Mr. Burton. Because Burton is charged with first-degree arson, along with attempted murder, he will be detained until the Aniah’s Law hearing, at which the State will oppose bail,” said District Attorney Champ Crocker.

Sheriff Gentry followed with this statement: “I am extremely proud of the continued hard work and dedication shown by our Deputies and Investigators in regard to this arrest. I would also like to thank DA Champ Crocker and his staff at the DA’s Office for their aide in this process as well. Throughout Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and continuing throughout the New Year Holiday, our staff was relentless in tracking down Mr. Burton. Incidents like these truly show the lengths the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office go to keep the citizens of Cullman County safe. I would like to thank everyone at the Sheriff’s Office and the DA’s Office for their tremendous efforts.”

