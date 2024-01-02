Courtview Towers tenants moved to hotel following weekend at shelter

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tenants of Courtview Towers apartments, 2024 has started with some hope after a tragic end to 2023.

With the help of city leaders and the Red Cross, all of the residents who were still using The Mane Room as shelter have now been moved to the Baymont Hotel, adding a little stability after a rough weekend.

John Snow is one of more than 200 residents who were displaced after a deadly apartment fire Friday morning at Courtview Towers apartments.

The entire building had to be evacuated, leaving people like Snow to shelter at The Mane Room music venue.

“Of course this situation is definitely stressful for anyone and everyone involved, but I think we did alright,” Snow said. “There’s a little bit of bickering here and there of course, you know personalities clashing and everything, but I think we all pulled together pretty well. We did really well, we looked out for each other and everything.”

Snow has health issues that prevented him sleeping on the cots that were provided, forcing him to sleep in his Jeep with the heat running overnight to avoid any complications.

He credits apartment management, the Red Cross, and city leaders like Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons for making the process move so quickly.

“They were like a bunch of angels, I mean they were really on their game, they really came through for us,” he said.

The District One councilwoman helped provide food and supplies to those displaced tenants throughout the weekend.

“My stress level was up, my heart was broken and it bleeds for them, but just to be able to communicate with them and to give them some assurance... It meant everything. And I think they were very very appreciative of how well the community has responded to their needs,” she said.

The Red Cross and city leaders have continued to provide meals to everyone displaced, even bringing them to the hotel lobby so they won’t have to travel.

Meantime, management for Courtview Towers has denied our request for an interview, but they have told us they are working around the clock to get residents back into their home as quickly as possible.

