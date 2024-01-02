Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Courtview Towers tenants moved to hotel following weekend at shelter

Officials said Eva Crittendon succumbed to her injuries at the UAB Burn Center on Monday...
Officials said Eva Crittendon succumbed to her injuries at the UAB Burn Center on Monday following a fire at the Courtview Towers Apartments.(WAFF)
By D'Quan Lee
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tenants of Courtview Towers apartments, 2024 has started with some hope after a tragic end to 2023.

With the help of city leaders and the Red Cross, all of the residents who were still using The Mane Room as shelter have now been moved to the Baymont Hotel, adding a little stability after a rough weekend.

John Snow is one of more than 200 residents who were displaced after a deadly apartment fire Friday morning at Courtview Towers apartments.

The entire building had to be evacuated, leaving people like Snow to shelter at The Mane Room music venue.

“Of course this situation is definitely stressful for anyone and everyone involved, but I think we did alright,” Snow said. “There’s a little bit of bickering here and there of course, you know personalities clashing and everything, but I think we all pulled together pretty well. We did really well, we looked out for each other and everything.”

Snow has health issues that prevented him sleeping on the cots that were provided, forcing him to sleep in his Jeep with the heat running overnight to avoid any complications.

He credits apartment management, the Red Cross, and city leaders like Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons for making the process move so quickly.

“They were like a bunch of angels, I mean they were really on their game, they really came through for us,” he said.

The District One councilwoman helped provide food and supplies to those displaced tenants throughout the weekend.

“My stress level was up, my heart was broken and it bleeds for them, but just to be able to communicate with them and to give them some assurance... It meant everything. And I think they were very very appreciative of how well the community has responded to their needs,” she said.

The Red Cross and city leaders have continued to provide meals to everyone displaced, even bringing them to the hotel lobby so they won’t have to travel.

Meantime, management for Courtview Towers has denied our request for an interview, but they have told us they are working around the clock to get residents back into their home as quickly as possible.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Cameron Tolbert of Pisgah was identified as the man who was shot and killed in a...
Officials identify man killed in Pisgah deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

When Belinda Dragg returned to the classroom, her first graders embraced her with open arms,...
Dallas Co. teacher says students are helping her cope with grief
Over 300 Albertville High School students took the national stage New Year’s Day
‘This is it, Albertville’: Albertville High’s Aggie Band marches in 135th Rose Parade
Over 300 Albertville High School students took the national stage New Year’s Day
Albertville High’s Aggie Band marches in 135th Rose Parade
A New Year’s Day fire at Laurelwood Apartments has put several people out of their homes.
Several people displaced in Huntsville apartment fire