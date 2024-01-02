Bert Newton named new head football coach at Hartselle High School

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bert Newton has been named the head football coach at Hartselle High School, the district announced Tuesday.

It’s a step up for Newton, who was serving as the school’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator.

“We are excited to announce Coach Newton as the next head football coach at Hartselle High School, and we are excited about the future of our football program under his leadership,” said Hartselle High School Athletic Director Jake Miles. “It became pretty evident as our search began that the best fit for our future and school was currently on our campus. The thing that makes Bert the perfect fit for us is not that he simply understands football, but more importantly, he understands Hartselle Football and our Hartselle High School culture and kids.”

Newton replaces Bryan Moore, who left to take over the reins at Opelika High School.

Newton has also spent time on staff at Mountain Brook and Vestavia.

