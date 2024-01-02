Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Bert Newton named new head football coach at Hartselle High School

The Hartselle Tigers Football program will have a new Head Football coach for the 2024 season. Head Coach Bryan Moore accepted the same position at Opelika.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bert Newton has been named the head football coach at Hartselle High School, the district announced Tuesday.

It’s a step up for Newton, who was serving as the school’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator.

“We are excited to announce Coach Newton as the next head football coach at Hartselle High School, and we are excited about the future of our football program under his leadership,” said Hartselle High School Athletic Director Jake Miles. “It became pretty evident as our search began that the best fit for our future and school was currently on our campus. The thing that makes Bert the perfect fit for us is not that he simply understands football, but more importantly, he understands Hartselle Football and our Hartselle High School culture and kids.”

Newton replaces Bryan Moore, who left to take over the reins at Opelika High School.

Newton has also spent time on staff at Mountain Brook and Vestavia.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Cameron Tolbert of Pisgah was identified as the man who was shot and killed in a...
Officials identify man killed in Pisgah deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) carries the ball on a running play for a touchdown...
Alabama comes up short in overtime, loses to Michigan, 27-20, in the Rose Bowl
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during a welcome event at Disneyland on...
Rose Bowl matchup pits Saban’s Alabama against Harbaugh’s Michigan in the CFP
The Rose Bowl Stadium will host the College Football Playoff Semifinal between top-ranked...
Headed to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl? Here’s everything you need to know
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) goes up for a basket past Los Angeles Lakers' Max Christie (10)...
Atlanta Hawks partner with Gray’s PeachtreeTV to broadcast 10 games free, over the air