Woman dies following fire at Courtview Towers Apartments in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A recent fire at Courtview Towers Apartments in Florence has turned fatal.

The fire happened Friday on the fourth floor of the complex and displaced around 200 tenants.

According to Florence Fire Chief Tim Anerton, 56-year-old Eva Crittendon succumbed to her injuries at the UAB Burn Center on Monday.

Emotions are high as Courtview Towers tenants continue to wait for the moment they’re told they can return home.

The investigation is ongoing as to the cause of the blaze but fire officials said the area of origin has been determined to be a bedroom.

Investigators are continuing to determine the point of origin.

Tenants impacted by the fire have received assistance from the Red Cross, the University of North Alabama, and local churches.

There’s no timetable for when the building will be safe to return to.

