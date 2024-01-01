WATCH: Congressman Dale Strong reflects on first year in Congress in sit-down interview

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As 2023 comes to an end, I had a opportunity to speak with Monronvia native and freshman Congressman Dale Strong.

We spoke at length about what his first-year experience was all about.

“From my perspective, I see them all day long. It’s a lot of long days, a lot of times starting as early as 4 and 5 o’clock then going as to 11 or 12 o’clock,” Strong said. “And then some of our hearings, some of our markups, went as far as 2am in the morning.”

We spoke about his first-year success stories and his failures.

He supported former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and says that his ouster in October was a low point, but he is proud of his trip to the southern border in February.

He says he got a better perspective of how bad the crisis at the border was, and how he believes Americans’ tax dollars were going to waste.

“I saw a large -- acres and acres of stored border wall fence. I went back to DC and said how many panels of border wall fence are in storage, where are there, and what is it costing?” he said. “Took a day or two, but all of a sudden they came back and said 20,288 panels are in storage in three different states since this administration took over. And the taxpayers of America have paid more than 320 million dollars to store that. That is unacceptable.”

Strong says going into 2024, he wants more funding for national security. He says that starts with better budgeting at the federal level.

“I was surprised that we had a bill that cut 30 percent non-defense spending across the board and we watched as some 20 Republicans voted against that. We’ve got to make cuts to spending in America because that’s how we’re going to get our country back on the right standing,” he said. “We’re currently on the world stage, we’re not where we need to be, but that starts at the top. We’ve got to get back working for America and put America first.”

