Sixth Avenue Community Church in Decatur heavily damaged by fire

The Sixth Avenue Community Church in Decatur was heavily damaged by a fire on Monday morning.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur church was heavily damaged by a fire overnight.

Pastor Sean DeMars with the Sixth Avenue Community Church wrote on Facebook that he was woken up by a call around 4:30 a.m. notifying him of a fire at the church.

“Unfortunately, the fire was not small,” DeMars wrote on Facebook. “The entire meeting hall was consumed, and the rest of the building incurred significant smoke and water damage.”

According to DeMars, a fire investigator at the scene said the blaze was caused by a wall heater in the foyer at the main meeting hall entrance.

DeMars said the church is now working through insurance paperwork and figuring out where to gather on Sunday.

Elders at the church are available for anyone in the congregation who needs to reach out.

No injuries have been reported.

