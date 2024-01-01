Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND, Wis. (WISN) - Five members of a local police department quit on the same day.

Those five represent nearly half of the department.

The Village of Big Bend announced the resignations on its Facebook page.

The Village Board decided to disband the police department and after public pressure, reversed their decision, but the damage was already done.

Five officers abruptly resigned Thursday. The Fire and Police Commission chairman also quit.

Mark Andersen, former Fire and Police Commission chairman, says the sudden death of Police Chief Don Gaglione in October could have helped to unify the community leadership, but only fractured it further.

Anderson says the Village president’s plan to dissolve the Fire and Police Commission in early December was the last straw for him and the five officers who quit.

There were three full-time and nine part-time officers three months ago, but that number is now down to six total, with just one full-time officer.

One of the resigning officers says more resignations are to come.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Cameron Tolbert of Pisgah was identified as the man who was shot and killed in a...
Officials identify man killed in Pisgah deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Some Alabamians will be able to keep a little bit more cash in their pocket thanks to a new...
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Israeli soldiers load shells onto a tank at a staging area in southern Israel near the border...
Israel is pulling thousands of troops from Gaza as combat focuses on enclave’s main southern city
Two hikers were rescued after they got lost in an alligator-infested swamp in Florida.
Hikers rescued after getting lost in an alligator-infested swamp
Two hikers were rescued after they got lost in an alligator-infested swamp in Florida.
Hikers rescued after getting lost in an alligator-infested swamp