Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis lead the Kings to a 123-92 victory over the Grizzlies

Malik Monk scored 27 points, Domantas Sabonis added 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists and the Sacramento Kings routed the Memphis Grizzlies 123-92 on Sunday night
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, right, talks with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja...
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, right, talks with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)(Nikki Boertman | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 27 points, Domantas Sabonis added 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists and the Sacramento Kings routed the Memphis Grizzlies 123-92 on Sunday night.

De'Aaron Fox scored 24 for the Kings, who won their second straight. Sabonis recorded his sixth triple-double of the season. Sacramento shot 50% overall and 52% from beyond the arc before both teams went to the reserves to close out the game. Monk was 10 of 13 from the field and missed just one of his five 3-point shots.

Jaren Jackson led Memphis with 18 points. Desmond Bane, Ja Morant and Luke Kennard finished with 17 points apiece as the Grizzlies lost their third in a row.

The Grizzlies returned home after a 2-2 trip, losing the last two against the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers. For the first time, Memphis had most of its roster available against the Kings, except for frontline players Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, who are dealing with long-term recoveries.

Kennard was one of those returning after missing 20 games with a left knee bruise.

The Kings were coming off a 117-110 win over Atlanta on Friday in which Fox had 31 points and they put up 70 points in the first half, shooting near 50%, including 9 of 19 from outside the arc.

The Kings opened the second half on a 15-3 run that stretched the lead to 85-61 as Memphis missed its first eight shots in the quarter. Sacramento outscored Memphis 31-21 in the third period for a 101-79 lead.

UP NEXT

Kings: Open a four-game homestand against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Grizzlies: Continue a three-game homestand, hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, stands near quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy (9) and Davis...
Michigan survived a tumultuous season with leadership, "Beat Bama" drills and a guru strength coach
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) runs the ball against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium...
Alabama seeks more big plays from WR Jermaine Burton in Rose Bowl against Michigan
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) is tackled by Maryland defensive lineman Donnell...
Edwards runs, throws for a TD as Maryland routs Auburn 31-13 at Music City Bowl
Members of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission say they are aiming to get the state’s...
Alabama aims to get medical marijuana program started in 2024