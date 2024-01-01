Deals
Madison Fire crews on the scene of home fire

House fire on Browns Ferry Road in Madison
House fire on Browns Ferry Road in Madison(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Madison, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire on Browns Ferry Road Sunday night.

The 911 call went out just after 7 p.m. The home is between Hughes and Wall Triana, next to the Madison County DMV office.

WAFF 48 has a crew on the scene, working to get more information.

