Madison Fire crews on the scene of home fire
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Madison, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire on Browns Ferry Road Sunday night.
The 911 call went out just after 7 p.m. The home is between Hughes and Wall Triana, next to the Madison County DMV office.
WAFF 48 has a crew on the scene, working to get more information.
