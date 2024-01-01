Deals
Crews on the scene of house fire in northwest Huntsville

Crews respond to a house fire on Laurelwood Lane in Huntsville
Crews respond to a house fire on Laurelwood Lane in Huntsville(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville fire and rescue crews are on the scene of an apartment fire on Laurelwood Lane.

The 911 call went out around 5:15 on Monday night. There’s no word right now if anyone was hurt or how much damage this fire did.

