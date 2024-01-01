Crews on the scene of house fire in northwest Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville fire and rescue crews are on the scene of an apartment fire on Laurelwood Lane.

The 911 call went out around 5:15 on Monday night. There’s no word right now if anyone was hurt or how much damage this fire did.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.