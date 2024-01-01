Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Cloudy & Cold To Ring In The New Year

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today has been sunny and much warmer with high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southwest with occasional gusts up to 20 mph but expect winds to calm down after sunset. A cold front will swing through the area overnight, but no precipitation is expected. Just make sure you have the winter coat for any late night plans because much colder air will be moving into the area to ring in 2024. Morning lows are Monday will be ranging in the upper 20s and low 30s. Happy New Year!

New Year’s Day will be filled with a mix of sun and clouds and chilly temperatures with afternoon highs only reaching the low and mid 40s. Wind chills though will make it feel more like the upper 30s, so dress warm! Skies will stay mostly clear as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows through Tuesday morning plunging in the mid 20s. Even though more sun is in the forecast for Tuesday, high temperatures will stay well below average in the mid and upper 40s.

Our next chance for a few showers will return by mid-week on Wednesday with the best chance for rain mainly staying to our south. A wintry mix will be possible for areas along and east of I-65, but temperatures should stay well above freezing to prevent any significant impacts. Sunshine will return on Thursday will high temperatures staying in the 40s. Expect temperatures to get closer to normal with afternoon highs climbing back into the low 50s to round out your week on Friday. Chances for rain will once again be increasing as we head into your first weekend of 2024.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warmer for New Year's Eve.
Good morning! For today, sunny and warmer. High temps in the 50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low...
Sunny and warmer today. Cloudy and dry for New Year’s Eve.
First Alert Weather
Arctic Air Returns For Your New Year!
WAFF AM Saturday 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny for Saturday