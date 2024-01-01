Cloudy & Cold To Ring In The New Year

Today has been sunny and much warmer with high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southwest with occasional gusts up to 20 mph but expect winds to calm down after sunset. A cold front will swing through the area overnight, but no precipitation is expected. Just make sure you have the winter coat for any late night plans because much colder air will be moving into the area to ring in 2024. Morning lows are Monday will be ranging in the upper 20s and low 30s. Happy New Year!

New Year’s Day will be filled with a mix of sun and clouds and chilly temperatures with afternoon highs only reaching the low and mid 40s. Wind chills though will make it feel more like the upper 30s, so dress warm! Skies will stay mostly clear as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows through Tuesday morning plunging in the mid 20s. Even though more sun is in the forecast for Tuesday, high temperatures will stay well below average in the mid and upper 40s.

Our next chance for a few showers will return by mid-week on Wednesday with the best chance for rain mainly staying to our south. A wintry mix will be possible for areas along and east of I-65, but temperatures should stay well above freezing to prevent any significant impacts. Sunshine will return on Thursday will high temperatures staying in the 40s. Expect temperatures to get closer to normal with afternoon highs climbing back into the low 50s to round out your week on Friday. Chances for rain will once again be increasing as we head into your first weekend of 2024.

