Brief Wintry Mix Possible By Mid-Week

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Happy New Year everyone! Today has been chilly as much colder air continues to filter into the Tennessee Valley with high temperatures struggling to make it into the low 40s. When you factor in breezy winds out of the north, wind chills are feeling more like the low and mid 30s, so please dress warm if you have any outdoor plans. Expect cloud cover to gradually clear into the evening hours with overnight lows plummeting into the mid and upper 20s. Patchy freezing fog will be possible for your early morning commute on Tuesday, so allow yourself some extra time before you head out the door!

More sunshine is expected for your Tuesday, but despite the sun, temperatures will remain well below average with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. Another cold night will be in store with morning lows on Wednesday staying near freezing.

On Wednesday, expect increasing clouds as a storm system to our south brushes the region with a few light showers mainly during the afternoon. High temperatures will stay chilly in the mid 40s with the best chances for precipitation staying for areas primarily south of the Tennessee River. A brief wintry mix is possible for higher elevations into the evening hours, but little to no accumulation is expected, so impacts will stay low.

Sunshine will return on Thursday with a gradual warming and dry trend through the end of the week. Chances for rain will be increasing overnight Friday and into the first half of your weekend on Saturday.

