Becoming sunny & cooler. High temps only in the 40s today.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and Happy New Year! For today, clouds through noon, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon and much cooler. High temps only reach the low to mid 40s. Tonight, it will be clear and cold. Mid to upper 20s. Tuesday, mostly sunny and cool. Mid to upper 40s. Cold again Tuesday night, low temps in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday, a storm system to our south will brush the Tennessee Valley with a few rain showers, mainly during the afternoon. High temps in the mid-40s. Wednesday night, cloudy and cold. Upper 20s. Sunny and dry Thursday and Friday, high temps around 50 degrees both days, overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday, showers. Upper 40s. Mostly cloudy Sunday, Near 50 degrees Another chance of rain early NEXT week.

