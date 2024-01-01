Authorities identify Madison man killed in early morning crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A one-car accident claimed the life of a Madison man on Monday.

According to Huntsville police, the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Westbound I-565 and the I-65 Northbound ramp.

The victim was identified by police as 24-year-old Cardai Parker.

Parker was brought to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. No other injuries were reported.

