Authorities identify Madison man killed in early morning crash

Cardai Parker of Madison was killed in a one-car accident on Monday.
Cardai Parker of Madison was killed in a one-car accident on Monday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A one-car accident claimed the life of a Madison man on Monday.

According to Huntsville police, the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Westbound I-565 and the I-65 Northbound ramp.

The victim was identified by police as 24-year-old Cardai Parker.

Parker was brought to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. No other injuries were reported.

