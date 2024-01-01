Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

All lanes of Alabama 79 near Tanglewood Ln in Marshall Co. closed following crash

All lanes on Alabama 79 near Tanglewood Lane in Marshall County are closed following a crash.
All lanes on Alabama 79 near Tanglewood Lane in Marshall County are closed following a crash.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - All lanes on Alabama 79 near Tanglewood Lane in Marshall County are closed following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 1:18 p.m. and caused a road blockage.

The lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, said Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Cameron Tolbert of Pisgah was identified as the man who was shot and killed in a...
Officials identify man killed in Pisgah deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Officials said Eva Crittendon succumbed to her injuries at the UAB Burn Center on Monday...
Woman dies following fire at Courtview Towers Apartments in Florence
Cardai Parker of Madison was killed in a one-car accident on Monday.
Authorities identify Madison man killed in early morning crash
The Sixth Avenue Community Church in Decatur was heavily damaged by a fire on Monday morning.
Sixth Avenue Community Church in Decatur heavily damaged by fire
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st