All lanes of Alabama 79 near Tanglewood Ln in Marshall Co. closed following crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - All lanes on Alabama 79 near Tanglewood Lane in Marshall County are closed following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 1:18 p.m. and caused a road blockage.

The lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, said Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.