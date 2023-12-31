Deals
Winston Co. father charged in death of infant daughter

Police Investigation (MGN)
Police Investigation (MGN)(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINSTON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Winston County father has been charged in the death of his infant daughter.

According to Winston County Sheriff Caleb Snoody, 33-year-old Shannon Lee Stewart of Double Springs, was charged with Capital Murder late Saturday night in the death of his two-month-old daughter, Amasia Faith Stewart.

The sheriff said there would be additional charges pending. He described the investigation as “ongoing and sensitive” with more information to follow.

Sheriff Snoddy also urges people to pray for the family, S.O. Staff and others involved.

