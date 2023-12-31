Winston Co. father charged in death of infant daughter

WINSTON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Winston County father has been charged in the death of his infant daughter.

According to Winston County Sheriff Caleb Snoody, 33-year-old Shannon Lee Stewart of Double Springs, was charged with Capital Murder late Saturday night in the death of his two-month-old daughter, Amasia Faith Stewart.

The sheriff said there would be additional charges pending. He described the investigation as “ongoing and sensitive” with more information to follow.

Sheriff Snoddy also urges people to pray for the family, S.O. Staff and others involved.

