Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Sunny and warmer today. Cloudy and dry for New Year's Eve.

First Alert Weather
Good morning! For today, sunny and warmer. High temps in the 50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low...
Good morning! For today, sunny and warmer. High temps in the 50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low 30s. A nice evening and night for New Year's Eve plans! Happy New Year! New Year's Day, a mix of sun and clouds with a storm system missing to our south. A cooler day with temps in the 40s. Monday night, clear and cold. Low temps in the 20s. More sunshine for Tuesday. Temps in the upper 50s. Another cold night Tuesday with temps in the 20s with clear conditions. Wednesday, a few showers as another potential rain maker slips mainly to our south. Temps in the upper 40s. Thursday and Friday, sunny and cool. Temps in the 40s by day, low to mid 30s at night. Next weekend, showers Saturday, dry Sunday. Temps for both days in the upper 40s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, sunny and warmer. High temps in the 50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low 30s. A nice evening and night for New Year’s Eve plans! Happy New Year!

New Year’s Day, a mix of sun and clouds with a storm system missing to our south. A cooler day with temps in the 40s. Monday night, clear and cold. Low temps in the 20s. More sunshine for Tuesday. Temps in the upper 50s. Another cold night Tuesday with temps in the 20s with clear conditions.

Wednesday, a few showers as another potential rain maker slips mainly to our south. Temps in the upper 40s. Thursday and Friday, sunny and cool. Temps in the 40s by day, low to mid 30s at night. Next weekend, showers Saturday, dry Sunday. Temps for both days in the upper 40s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Arctic Air Returns For Your New Year!
WAFF AM Saturday 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny for Saturday
Good morning! For today, morning clouds clear and some sun expected for the afternoon. The...
Becoming mostly sunny for Saturday with cool temps. Warmer for Sunday & sunny.
Looking at the last weekend of 2023 and the first week of 2024 in the Tennessee Valley.
Light rain, mixing with snow into the evening for the Tennessee Valley