Sunny and warmer today. Cloudy and dry for New Year's Eve.

For today, sunny and warmer. High temps in the 50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low 30s. A nice evening and night for New Year's Eve plans! Happy New Year!

New Year’s Day, a mix of sun and clouds with a storm system missing to our south. A cooler day with temps in the 40s. Monday night, clear and cold. Low temps in the 20s. More sunshine for Tuesday. Temps in the upper 50s. Another cold night Tuesday with temps in the 20s with clear conditions.

Wednesday, a few showers as another potential rain maker slips mainly to our south. Temps in the upper 40s. Thursday and Friday, sunny and cool. Temps in the 40s by day, low to mid 30s at night. Next weekend, showers Saturday, dry Sunday. Temps for both days in the upper 40s.

