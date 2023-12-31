Law enforcement warning about celebratory gunfire during New Year’s holiday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re heading into the end of 2023. With News Year’s Eve this weekend, there’s one big message law enforcement wants you to hear.

“Please refrain from celebratory gunfire,” said Tarrant Chief Wendell Major. “It is neither a celebration nor jubilant because when you discharge your round, it goes somewhere.”

Chief Major says you never know who or what could be at the other end of where that bullet lands.

Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald says they have seen people struck and killed by stray gunfire and if your gun is responsible, you could be charged with murder.

He says the majority of crimes they see during New Year’s include shooting into an occupied or unoccupied house or car.

Fitzgerald wants you to know the seriousness of it all.

“From working on January 1, I can’t tell you how many calls go out on January 1 -- ‘Hey, I see a bullet in my house. Hey I see a bullet in my car,’” he recalls. “Think about all those community members that have had property damage, whether to their house or to their car.”

Don’t forget fireworks are also illegal within the city limits of Birmingham.

Fitzgerald wants you to keep in mind the more vulnerable populations this holiday like those with PTSD, pets with anxiety, even just kids and adults needing to sleep. The loud noises from fireworks and gunfire can be disruptive.

